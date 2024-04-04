Meet actor, who once struggled for meal but later went on to star in Kartik Aaryan’s film and is now an OTT star

Every year, the Bollywood industry gets struggling actors who work hard to prove their acting prowess. Some get overnight success while for some it takes years to cement their path in the industry. This article is going to share one such actor who struggled a lot and is now an OTT star.

Today's pick for us is an actor who once struggled for meals, and shared rooms with others but later got his breakthrough role in Kartik Aaryan starrer Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

The actor we are talking about is none other than the talented Divyenndu Sharma, better known as Divyenndu. Let's dive deep into his career.

Divyenndu Sharma once struggled for meals but later got his breakthrough role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Most people know that Divyenndu Sharma's first film is Kartik Aaryan starrer Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). But, he was seen in a blink-and-miss appearance in Madhuri Dixit's comeback film Aaja Nachle. Divyenndu played the role of an MLA's goon in the film.

Born and brought up in Delhi, Divyenndu once revealed that he was a 'pathetic student', but was interested in acting. Speaking about his schooling, Divyenndu scored 49% in Class X. Owing to his low percentage, and took arts. During his college days, Divyenndu developed an interest in academics and scored 84% in Class XII. Divyenndu graduated in Political Science Honours from Kirori Mal College. After FTII, he came to Mumbai and struggled for three and a half years before his big break.

Did you know Divyenndu struggled to earn Rs 32 for a meal?

In an earlier interview with ETimes, Divyenndu revealed that he used to share a rented room with four others at Goregaon during his struggle days. One of his roommates was in editing and the other in sound. He further said there was a small hotel near his home, where a meal would cost Rs 32, and added that he had to work hard for it.

After gaining fame from Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Divyenndu was seen in David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor, Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shahid Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu. But he captivated everyone with his performance Munna Tripathi in the crime thriller series Mirzapur and became an OTT star since then. Recently, Divyenndu was seen in the crime-comedy Madgaon Express with Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary. The film was the directorial debut for actor Kunal Kemmu.

