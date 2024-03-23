Box Office: Madgaon Express collects Rs 1.50 crore on day 1; Swatantrya Veer Savarkar netts Rs 1.25 crores

It was a slow box office Friday for the Hindi Film Industry as both the new releases did not collect anything substantial on their opening day. While Madgaon Express helmed by Kunal Khemu and starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi among others collected Rs 1.50 crores aided by the lucrative buy one get one offer, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, led by Randeep Hooda, could just manage Rs 1.25 crores.

Shaitaan for its third consecutive week, remained the first preference for Indian moviegoers in the Hindi language while Yodha settled for the fourth position, netting even lower than Kung Fu Panda 4.

Madgaon Express Collects Rs 1.50 Crores On Day 1 While Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Netts Rs 1.25 Crores

With the start of the Indian Premier League, it will be interesting to see how films perform in the days to come. Backed by unanimously positive reviews and a universally appealing genre, Madgaon Express will be looking to end up as a longrunner and rake in a reasonable number till Eid the very least. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar on the other hand will rely upon its niche audience, whose support is integral for the movie to end up doing even respectable business.

Both Madgaon Express And Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Lacked Urgency Among Moviegoers

Both the films lacked urgency and that's the reason for their low starts. In the post-covid scenario, a good start is required to see the film through even with negative reception while low openers with a positive public reception don't end up doing well in their eventual run, more often than not. It is hoped that atleast Madgaon Express is an exception to this new phenomenon and the movie actually gets some solid momentum in the days to come.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Madgaon Express Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.50 crores Total Rs 1.50 crores nett in 1 day

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.25 crores Total Rs 1.25 crores nett in 1 day

About Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and directed by Kunal Khemu is the story of three friends who find themselves trapped in the world of drugs and gangsters after planning their long standing Goa trip.

About Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is Randeep Hooda's interpretation of the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Through the course of the film, we understand how different Savarkar's views about attaining freedom are, compared to that of other great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi.

