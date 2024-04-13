Box Office: Crew, Madgaon Express and others enjoy extended run due to poor initial response to Eid releases

Box Office is at a very delicate point as we speak, as the two Eid releases Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan have not got the initial rush that was expected from them. What's even worse is that there are no major releases at the box office in sight for a couple of months, making it extremely difficult for the exhibition sector, especially in the rural areas to sustain. Luckily, there is no scarcity of content for city audiences.

Crew Targets A Rs 150 Crore Plus Global Cume

Holdover releases like Crew and Madgaon Express are getting a good turnout in theatres after Eid and they should continue to bring audiences in good number for atleast another couple of weeks. Crew is charging towards Rs 80 crores nett in India and the overseas gross is also looking to hit 7 million dollars (Rs 59 crores gross), which is remarkable. The worldwide gross will cross Rs 150 crores and producers will receive a global theatrical share in the north of Rs 60 crores after commission. Coupled with well-struck non-theatrical deals, the makers will be making a handsome profit on their film.

Madgaon Express Braves Eid Releases And Holds Well

Madgaon Express recently crossed Rs 25 crores in India. The collections are being propelled by the Mumbai circuit. The hold is getting stronger by the week and what the film aims is to end up netting a respectable Rs 35 crores in its lifetime, which would be higher than the likes of Yodha. The modestly budgeted film was never under much pressure to deliver on the box office front as Excel Entertainment, which is known to strike very lucrative non-theatrical deals, struck a good deal for Madgaon Express as well. The fact that it has sustained is a certain victory. Its release rival Veer Savarkar is also catching up but the costs are much higher than the buddy comedy.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Is Charging Towards Rs 100 Crore India Nett

Godzilla x Kong is charging towards Rs 100 crore nett club and it may end up entering the coveted club too. It has performed exceptionally in the south with Tamil Nadu being the best performer. The monster film is a hit in India and worldwide as well, as it targets 600 million dollars globally in its lifetime.

