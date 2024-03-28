Madgaon Express Week 1 Box Office: Kunal Khemu's directorial trends well but with collections at low levels

Kunal Khemu's Madgaon Express starring Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi among others netted around Rs 12.50 crores nett in its first week in India which is a low number given the costs and release size. The good news for Madgaon Express is that the trend has been solid over the weekdays and that too without the buy one get one offer which was active over the first two days.

Have a look at the day wise nett India collections of Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express Has A Strong Word Of Mouth But The Sample Size Isn't Too Big

Madgaon Express has strong word of mouth on its side but the issue is that the sample size isn't too big. The hope for the movie will be to keep sustaining at low levels until Eid the very least. The movie faces some stiff competition from new releases Crew and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The former caters to almost the same audience and that's a bigger threat than the latter, which is set to open higher.

Madgaon Express Will Have To Follow A Trend Like That Of Laapataa Ladies

The second weekend for Madgaon Express is very critical because it is over this weekend that it will be known whether the movie will keep sustaining in the weeks to come or not. It loses close to 65 percent of its screens when compared to the first Friday due to the new competition. The same happened with Laapataa Ladies as well. Just like the Aamir Khan produced film managed to brave the new found competition in Shaitaan (although at very low levels), makers of Madgaon Express will hope that their movie follows a similar trend. A trend like that of Laapataa Ladies would get Madgaon Express to a respectable total of around Rs 30-35 crores nett.

About Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and directed by Kunal Khemu is the story of three friends who find themselves trapped in the world of drugs and gangsters after planning their long standing Goa trip.

Madgaon Express In Theatres

Madgaon Express plays at a theatre near you since the 22nd of March, 2024. The film's tickets can be booked now, through different means.

Have you watched Madgaon Express yet?

