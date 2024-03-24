Box Office: Madgaon Express and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar grow by around 90 percent on day 2 after low start

The Saturday brought with it some cheer as both the new releases, Madgaon Express and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar saw healthy growth after a low opening day at the box office. Madgaon Express, after an opening of around Rs 1.50 crores, collected around Rs 2.70 - 3 crores on day 2 to bring the two day total to around Rs 4.35 crores nett. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which took a Rs 1.10 crore nett India start, saw collections in the vicinity of Rs 2-2.10 crores on day 2, taking its 2 day cume to Rs 3.15 crores.

Madgaon Express And Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Grow By Around 90-100 Percent After A Low Opening

It's still very early for the two films but the growth percentage for Saturday is impressive and if these films manage to hold over the weekdays, they will also be able to put up reasonable lifetime numbers. More than Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, it is Madgaon Express that can really leg out and run for a few weeks since the genre appeals to a much wider audience while the former caters to a niche. Madgaon Express had limited buy one get one offers for the first couple of days but from Sunday, it won't be having these offers and thus the performance in the days to come will be interesting to see.

The Indian Premier League Isn't The Threat It Was Thought To Be

The initial fear was of the Indian Premier League affecting the potential of films but that doesn't seem to be the case going by the growth on Saturday of not just these 2 films but also other holdover releases. Yet another good news is that the theatrical run of films is getting leggier by the day. The films that find acceptance, even at a small level, can expect a good turnout for weeks.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Madgaon Express Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.50 crores 2 Rs 2.85 crores Total Rs 4.35 crores nett in 2 days

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.10 crores 2 Rs 2.05 crores Total Rs 3.15 crores nett in 2 days

About Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and directed by Kunal Khemu is the story of three friends who find themselves trapped in the world of drugs and gangsters after planning their long standing Goa trip.

About Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is Randeep Hooda's interpretation of the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Through the course of the film, we understand how different Savarkar's views about attaining freedom are, compared to that of other great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi.

