WATCH: Kunal Kemmu and Nora Fatehi have cute fan encounter, pose with them at Madgaon Express screening

After entertaining the audience with his movies, Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu stepped into filmmaking with the comedy film Madgaon Express. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani joined him as producers. Last month, the movie made its theatrical debut and was showered with positive responses from cinema lovers. A while ago, Kunal and Nora Fatehi were spotted interacting with fans at the screening of their film at a cinema hall in Mumbai.

Kunal Kemmu and Nora Fatehi pose with fans at Madgaon Express screening

Kunal Kemmu’s Madgaon Express revolves around a couple of friends who dream of going on a trip to Goa. While they navigate through life and try to get out of the chaos and confusion that they got themselves into, they take the audience on a fun ride that tickles many funny bones. Produced by Farhan Akhtar, the movie stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam.

A while ago, Kunal and Nora paid a visit to a local theatre in the city. In a video that’s now going viral, the celebs can be seen gauging the response of the audience and even interacting with them. As the end credits of the film are rolled, the two stars take center stage and pose with their cute little fans. While the performer and actress went with an all-black look for the night, the debutant director turned up in a black t-shirt, blue denim, and a brown jacket.

A week ago, Kunal took to social media and dropped multiple behind-the-scenes visuals of him directing a team of talented stars for the first time in his life. Wishing his fans on the occasion of Holi, he wrote, “From day 1 of shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgoan Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians. To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my own personality that I got to explore through this film. I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all you happiness and good luck #happyholi.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora praise Kunal Kemmu’s Madgaon Express

Prior to the release of the film for the audience, a special screening was hosted for Bollywood stars. Among them were Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora who watched the movie together. The lovebirds were also quick to praise Kunal and the team for making them laugh like never before.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Arjun penned, “What a blast this film is!!! Loved it… Have laughed so much and so happy to see an ensemble with great actors having fun on the big screen… @kunalkemmu u have killed it with ur unique voice and take on friendship and mayhem. @avinashtiwary15 @divyenndu @pratikgandhiofficial @upendralimaye @chhaya.kadam.75 & @norafatehi full marks to all of u for the energy madness and camaraderie u brought to the film… All the best to the team this one is worth watching on the big screen!!!! @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @excelmovies @roo_cha.”

Showing love for the team, Malaika wrote in her review of the film, “Haven't laughed so much in so long … a complete laugh riot of a film @kunalkemmu take a bow so well directed ….. And of course such a fantastic cast n superbbbbb performances by @divyenndu @pratikgandhiofficial @avinashtiwary15. This is a must-watch in a cinema hall….so go n enjoyyyyyyy!!!!!! Awesome @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @norafatehi @excelmovies.” The film was theatrically released on March 22, 2024.

