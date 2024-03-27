Kunal Kemmu reveals Soha Ali Khan's unique way of ‘slapping’ him; opens up on her reaction to Madgaon Express

Kunal Kemmu made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express. The film, released in theaters on March 22 earlier this week, opened to rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. The film stars Avinash Tiwari, Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu, and Nora Fatehi in the key roles. In a recent interview, Kunal Kemmu spoke about his wife Soha Ali Khan’s reaction to the film. He shared that as much as his wife can be encouraging, she is also the harshest critic, spilling her unique 'way of slapping' him.

Kunal Kemmu reveals Soha Ali Khan's reaction to Madgaon Express

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Kunal Kemmu recalled his wife Soha Ali Khan’s reaction to his directorial debut film, Madgaon Express, which revolves around three friends who take their first-ever trip to Goa. Talking about her response, Kunal revealed that when Soha saw a couple of footage, she had positive feedback.

According to him, as much as he has faith in his wife, he realizes that she could be very blunt with her. However, at times, he feels that she could be polite to him just to sound ‘encouraging’. He opines that she did that to make sure if he was sure of his film or not.

In addition to this, Kunal revealed that during his debut, Soha’s words supplemented him with immense encouragement and re-instilled his faith in his film. “She knew that I was carrying a big burden, and I was both excited and nervous about it. But I believe in myself too and, so, I know that what she feels isn’t completely wrong. Madgaon Express was in the right space. I was proud and happy with what I had made,” said Kunal.

Kunal Kemmu on Soha Ali Khan's harsh reviews

Upon being asked if the Rang De Basanti actress could also be harsh while reviewing his works and performances, Kunal explained that she has a cohesive approach while doing so. He said, “She chooses the right words, and she voices her thoughts in the right way. Woh bhigaake thappad nahi maarti (She wouldn’t hit me hard). She makes me sit down, calms me down, and then lovingly tells me if and when I go wrong. That’s her way of slapping me (laughs).”

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan have worked together in Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge and last shared screen space in Raj & DK’s crime comedy film 99, which was released in 2009.

