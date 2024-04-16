Vidya Balan reviews Madgaon Express; says THIS about Do Aur Do Pyaar co-star Pratik Gandhi’s performance

Madgaon Express, the comedy film which marked the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu, was released in cinemas last month. The film, starring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu, received a lot of appreciation from the audiences along with support from the industry. Vidya Balan, who is set to feature alongside Pratik in the upcoming movie Do Aur Do Pyaar, reviewed Madgaon Express, showering it with praise.

Vidya Balan lauds co-star Pratik Gandhi’s film Madgaon Express

Today, on April 16, Vidya Balan took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on the film Madgaon Express. Appreciating the humor, Vidya said, “I haven't laughed as much in a film as I have in Madgaon Express. If you haven't watched it yet, you're missing out on mad fun.”

Commending Pratik Gandhi and tagging the rest of the cast and crew, Vidya exclaimed, “@pratikgandhiofficial Bau Majja Aavigayi (It was a lot of fun). @divyenndu @avinashtiwary15 @norafatehi @upendralimaye @chhaya.kadam.75 @kunalkemmu @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @roo_cha @kassimjagmagia @vishalrr #Olly @imanojchouhan @excelmovies @zeemusiccompany @aafilms.official.”

Have a look at Vidya's story!

About Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu starrer Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express follows the journey of three friends to Goa, which takes an unexpected turn. The tagline of the film, "Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne," promises a trip down memory lane.

Alongside Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, the cast features Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam. Madgaon Express is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner of Excel Entertainment. The movie hit the big screens on March 22, 2024.

About Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi’s film Do Aur Do Pyaar

Do Aur Do Pyaar is said to be a romcom about modern relationships. The film stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the lead roles. It is helmed by director Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer Chawla under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, the theatrical release of Do Aur Do Pyaar is scheduled for this Friday, April 19.

