Madgaon Express: Mumbai Police uses clip from Kunal Kemmu’s comic caper to spread traffic awareness; WATCH

Madgaon Express, which recently hit the screens, marks the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu. Featuring a stellar cast including Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu, the film has garnered positive reviews from audiences. In a unique approach to promoting traffic awareness and road safety, the Mumbai Police shared a clip from this recent comic entertainer, as they often do with trending movies, encouraging safe driving practices.

Recently, the Mumbai Police Instagram account shared a video clip from the movie Madgaon Express. In the snippet, the three lead actors, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu, can be seen sitting inside a car without their seat belts fastened. As the car is set in motion, it collides with a fire hydrant, causing one of them to be ejected from the vehicle. The video concludes with a poignant message: "Seatbelt is important."

Accompanying the video, the caption of the post emphasized the importance of road safety, stating, “An express trip without seat belt will land you straight in the hospital. #RoadSafety #WearSeatBelt.” This initiative aims to raise awareness about the critical role of seat belts in ensuring safety while driving.

About Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu starrer Madgaon Express

Viewers can embark on a thrilling journey with Madgaon Express, a film that promises to entertain them as three friends venture to Goa, unaware that their escapade will spiral into a whirlwind of unexpected twists and unforgettable moments. With the tagline "Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne," this movie guarantees to whisk the audience away on a nostalgic trip through childhood dreams.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, Madgaon Express is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, who has previously showcased his acting prowess in movies like Kalyug, Golmaal Again, Lootcase, and more.

Produced by the duo of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner of Excel Entertainment, this film, filled with adventure, laughter, and punchlines, hit the big screens on March 22, 2024.

