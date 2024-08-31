Meet actor who started as fruit exporter, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan; has a family connection with Amitabh Bachchan

Everyone starts from scratch but doing a job as odd as a fruit exporter while having dreams of becoming an actor was thought by this one actor. Having worked in several successful films, this star eventually turned back to business and became a big thing there as well. Can you guess his name, who is married in legendary Amitabh Bachchan’s family?

Today in our guessing game, we are talking about the Rang De Basanti star Kunal Kapoor. In an old interview with Mid-day, the actor had spoken about his love for cinema and that he eats, sleeps, and breathes on set. Kunal added, “If I had to work just for work’s sake, I should have continued doing what I did before the movies: exporting mangoes to Hong Kong."

Kapoor said he was 18 when he did this job but was thankful to have moved on from it soonest. All he dreamed of was being in the movies. He joked, “Though with the current dollar rupee rate, exporting mangoes would be rather profitable." Kunal started his career as an assistant director with the film Aks before getting formally trained in acting under veteran Barry John.

Kapoor eventually made his debut co-starring Tabu in Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities. His breakthrough, however, came in 2006 when he featured alongside Aamir Khan in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti. Ever since then, there was no looking back for him and Kunal went on to do several successful films including Don 2, Aja Nachle, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Dear Zindagi among others.

Advertisement

In 2012, Kunal took a huge step in his career and entered entrepreneurship with Ketto (a popular crowd-funding platform that raises money for goods and odds). His idea, along with business partners Zaheer Adenwala and Varun Sheth, became a huge hit, with massive investors coming on board over the years, spiking Kunal’s worth to about Rs 150 crores, as per several reports.

Coming to his connection with Amitabh Bachchan, Big B’s brother Ajitabh Bachchan has three daughters, Nilima, Namrata, and Naina Bachchan. Kunal is married to Naina. Because she’s Amitabh Bachchan's niece, Kunal, by default, becomes Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who wanted to be cricketer, worked with Salman Khan, Aamir, and emerged as one of the biggest villains of Indian cinema