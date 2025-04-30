Dhamaal 4: Did you know Ajay Devgn took pay cut for film? Producer Bhushan Kumar claims ‘he’s not like other actors’

Dhamaal 4 is one of the most anticipated projects in Ajay Devgn’s upcoming lineup. The actor has kicked off shooting for the comic caper. Bhushan Kumar, who is backing the film, recently opened up about his bond with Ajay. The producer mentioned that the latter wasn’t like other actors and revealed that Ajay had taken a pay cut for the movie.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Bhushan Kumar said that he shared a great relationship with Ajay Devgn. He called him a ‘producer’s actor.’ The filmmaker revealed that Ajay made him feel comfortable whenever they collaborated with each other.

Talking about the actor reducing his fees for Dhamaal 4, Kumar shared, “For instance, Dhamaal 4 was turning out to be a heavy-budget film. He told us that he’ll reduce his fee just so that we could make the film. He’s not like other actors.” The producer added that Ajay understood them and always prioritized the film.

Coming to his long-term association with Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar recalled working with him in different films like Tanhaji, Raid, and Drishyam. He stated that apart from Dhamaal 4, they were also working together on De De Pyaar De 2. He mentioned that they would keep collaborating in the future. Kumar added that he had also done the music for many of Ajay’s films, including the upcoming Son of Sardaar 2.

Earlier, in April 2025, Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and shared some glimpses from the wrap of the first schedule of Dhamaal 4. In the first picture, he was seen posing alongside director Indra Kumar as well as the cast, including Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Anjali Anand. Another photo showed him with Bhushan Kumar and the rest of the crew.

The caption of the post read, “The madness is BACK! #Dhamaal4 kicks off with a bang — Malshej Ghat schedule wrapped, Mumbai schedule rolling! Let the laughter riot begin!”

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 is releasing on May 1, 2025. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

