Neetu Kapoor shares Rishi Kapoor’s smiling PIC on his death anniversary and we want to remember him just like that

Late actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a prolonged illness but gave us some beautiful memories through his films, which we still recall. Today marks his 5th death anniversary and his wife and actress Neetu Kapoor took to social media to drop a smiling pic of him. Well, we want to remember him in the same way.

Taking to Instagram stories, Neetu Kapoor dropped a warm and candid throwback photo of Rishi Kapoor where he is seen smiling gently while raising a glass, exuding his signature charm and warmth.

The image radiates a sense of nostalgia, making it a touching memory for loved ones remembering him. Sharing the pic, she wrote, “Miss you kapoor sahab,” and added a flower emoticon.

Neetu married Rishi Kapoor in 1980, and it was a moment of celebration for the entire Hindi film industry. The duo dated for a few years before tying the knot and shared screen space in several iconic films.

Earlier, while talking to Rediff.com, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress opened up on a beautiful incident from her engagement days. While shooting for Yaarana's stage song with Amitabh Bachchan, the actress revealed she was crying as she was missing Rishi Kapoor. The phones in Calcutta weren't working, and Rishi couldn’t reach her. Noticing her distress, Big B called the producer and arranged for Neetu’s return to Bombay, assuring her they would manage the song without her.

Neetu Kapoor said, “You will notice I am there for half the song, and then I disappear.”

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor had an illustrious career with several hit films. He made his debut with Bobby in 1973 alongside Simple Kapadia. He then went on to star in films like Amar Akbar Anthony. Sargam, Naseeb, Prem Rog, Chandni, Henna, Deewana, Namastey London, Love Aaj Kal, and many more.

