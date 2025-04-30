Box Office: Revenge of the Sith re-release overtakes Captain America Civil War with USD 408M domestic cume

Two decades later, Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith is still making headlines for its fan reception. Thanks to a successful 20th anniversary re-release, the 2005 epic has pushed past Captain America: Civil War at the domestic box office, climbing to the 44th spot on the all-time US chart with a lifetime gross of USD 408.2 million.

Its latest achievement was fueled by a strong Monday performance, pulling in USD 2.4 million, the biggest Monday total for any re-release in 28 years. That’s higher than The Lion King 3D’s reissue in 2011 (USD 2.3 million) and second only to A New Hope’s 1997 Special Edition run (USD 3.8 million), which benefited from a holiday Monday.

What’s more impressive is the minimal drop from Sunday, just 58.7 percent, indicating a rare hold for a film that had its moment during its original run. With this new tally, Revenge of the Sith has surpassed a string of box office heavyweights: Jurassic Park (USD 407.2M), Spider-Man (USD 407.8M), The Hunger Games (USD 408M), and, as mentioned above, Civil War.

Directed and written by George Lucas, the film marks a turning point in the Star Wars saga, detailing Anakin Skywalker’s tragic transformation into Darth Vader and the fall of the Jedi Order. Featuring performances from Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, and Ian McDiarmid, Revenge of the Sith remains one of the most emotionally charged entries in the franchise.

During its original run, the film grossed USD 850 million worldwide and set several records, including the highest Thursday opening in history at the time. It was also the final Star Wars film released by 20th Century Fox before the franchise’s acquisition by Disney.

Now, with the anniversary release drawing in both longtime fans and new audiences, Revenge of the Sith is proving that its legacy is as powerful as ever.

Notably, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace was also re-released in theatres. Last May, the 25th anniversary reissue grossed USD 19 million worldwide. Interestingly, Disney skipped the middle title of the trilogy’s re-release.

Speaking of the studio, it is awaiting redemption at the 2025 box office with Marvel’s Thunderbolts, arriving on May 2, after Captain America: Brave New World underperformed in February and Snow White live-action made the case worse in March.

