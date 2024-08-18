Amitabh Bachchan says his ‘reason’ for continuing to work at 81 is ‘enclosed shuttered and locked’; asks ‘Got a problem with that?’

Amitabh Bachchan has said it once and for all for people constantly asking him the reason for continuing to work at 81. The veteran star who has been active in showbiz for the last 55 years recently penned a long blog addressing those who have been hovering to know his purpose of being employed. Big B started his blog by saying he has no particular answer for this question except the fact that “It's another job opportunity for me .. what else could possibly be the reason.”

The veteran actor further asserted that others might have their own assessment of occasions and conditions to work or not. Senior Bachchan then advised them to step into his shoes and find out whether their opinions were right or wrong. “You have the liberty to have your conclusions and I have the liberty of my work,” Big B said.

Amitabh Bachchan didn’t stop here and weaved more words into his cryptic post. He acknowledged the fact that his reason may not agree with many but he has heard what people have to say because everyone has the right to express. The Agneepath actor added, “You said, I heard, I gave reason for working on .. that is me… what reason I have is mine .. enclosed shuttered and locked.”

Bachchan Sahab further opined that some people’s 'impotency of content' compels them to build their sand castles and enjoy its manufacturing (many of which fall). In his concluding note, Big B added, “May you that build them, find a measure of permanency .. if it has been built for you and your business ..mine is done and it stands still - I WORK .. PERIOD .. got a problem with that? well then .. get to work and find out.”

Amitabh Bachchan just about his signature lines dropped a few pictures from the sets of his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. He wished fans starting to dive into the divine season of the upcoming Ganpati Mahotsav and in fact, the pictures he shared also featured him dressed in traditional attires.

On the work front, Bachchan was last seen playing the immortal Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD and will next feature in Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan which will mark his Tamil film debut.

