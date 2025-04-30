Thudarum Box Office Worldwide: Mohanlal starrer pulls off impossible Rs 12 crore feat on Tuesday; will it score Rs 100 gross by Wednesday?

In the middle of a hot summer, when other films are wrapping up their run or settling into modest weekday numbers, the Malayalam film Thudarum has thrown every rulebook out the window. With a stunning Rs 12 crore worldwide on Tuesday alone, Superstar Mohanlal’s emotional drama directed by Tharun Moorthy now stands tall at Rs 95 crore-plus gross in just five days. The idea of a film raking in such numbers on a regular weekday is no longer fantasy, thanks to Thudarum.

This isn’t just about numbers. It’s about the unusual pace at which Thudarum is collecting numbers from the box office. And at the center of it all is Mohanlal, an actor who seems to be rewriting box office language this month. If Thudarum crosses Rs 100 crore by Wednesday, as projections suggest, Mohanlal will be achieving another unique feat for any South Indian star so far. He will be delivering two century-grossers within a two-month span. The first was L2: Empuraan, and now Thudarum is marching toward the same peak.

Thudarum isn’t your typical commercial potboiler. It’s a heartfelt story laced with emotion, personal loss, and revenge mode. Mohanlal plays a layered character of a cab driver who is formerly a stuntman in Tamil cinema. The film’s grounded storytelling, combined with terrific performances and moving moments, has quietly built a connection with audiences, giving it rare repeat value.

On the other hand, L2: Empuraan roared onto screens earlier in the month with stylish action sequences, intrigue, high-stakes drama, and larger-than-life moments. As a sequel to the blockbuster Lucifer, it carried the burden of expectations and surpassed them. With Prithviraj Sukumaran returning as director, the film showcased Mohanlal in a calculated, powerful role that worked out big time.

Together, these two very different films underline the same point: star power means star power only. As for Thudarum, it just needs one more day and the Rs 100 crore gross will be a reality.

