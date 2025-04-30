Box Office: Ryan Coogler’s Sinners outpaces Nope, sets R-rated horror record with USD 5.5M second Monday

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is unstoppable at the box office, as the R-rated horror film starring Michael B. Jordan in dual roles delivered a jaw-dropping USD 5.5 million on its second Monday in the US, setting a new record for the genre and outpacing previous hits like It, Nope, and Get Out.

This figure marks the biggest second Monday ever for an R-rated horror film, surpassing the USD 4.2 million earned by It (2017). It also ranks as the fourth-highest second Monday for an April release, behind only Avengers: Endgame (USD 10.7M), Infinity War (USD 8.3M), and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (USD 5.8M).

What sets Sinners apart is its remarkably soft drop of just 28.9 percent from last Monday, which had the advantage of the Easter holiday, showing sustained audience footfall.

Coogler’s supernatural thriller has now reached USD 128.7 million in the US, overtaking Jordan Peele’s Nope (USD 123.3 million) to become the fifth-highest-grossing horror film post-COVID. It’s also running significantly ahead of Peele’s Us (USD 2.7M, -54.9 percent second Monday) and even Get Out (USD 3.1M, -25.1 percent).

Top 5 April Second Mondays (All Genres):

Avengers: Endgame – USD 10.7M

Avengers: Infinity War – USD 8.3M

The Super Mario Bros. Movie – USD 5.8M

Sinners – USD 5.5M

A Minecraft Movie – USD 5M

With strong word of mouth and support from industry biggies like Tom Cruise, Sinners is now eyeing repeat viewings that would take its domestic total to USD 230–280 million, making it a breakout hit for Warner Bros. and a high benchmark for original horror.

Set in 1932 Mississippi, Sinners follows twin brothers, both played by Jordan, who return to their hometown to rebuild their lives, only to be haunted by a supernatural force tied to their family’s buried past. The film also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, and Delroy Lindo.

Coogler developed the film under his Proximity Media banner, with Warner Bros. acquiring distribution rights after a heated bidding war.

With over USD 168 million already earned worldwide, Sinners is not just a genre success — it’s a cultural wave, and it’s only getting bigger. Coogler and Jordan said they’d be game for turning the story into a universe, but it’s on Zinzi, the former's wife and producing partner, to greenlight the ambition.

