Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal announce pregnancy with cute post; write 'a tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound'

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce their first pregnancy with a cute post and leave their fans pleasantly surprised.

By Prerna Verma
Published on Feb 09, 2024  |  11:40 AM IST |  492
Picture credit : Richa Chadha Instagram
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

It seems to be the season of good news in Bollywood. Many BTown couples are pouring in their baby news on social media these days. And as we write this piece of news, we bet fans are going to jump with joy after hearing that Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to embrace parenthood soon. The lovebirds took to their social media handles to share the good news with their fans, and it is indeed one of the cutest pregnancy announcements.


Related Stories

Richa Chadha talks about flight delay; reacts to passenger assaulting pilot
entertainment
Richa Chadha talks about flight delay; reacts to passenger assaulting pilot
Pankaj Tripathi still hasn't told his mother what he does for living; here's why
entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi still hasn't told his mother what he does for living; here's why
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Prerna Verma

Prerna Verma loves the magical world of cinema, so much so that she turned it into a profession! A

...

Credits: Richa Chadha Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles