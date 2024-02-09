Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal announce pregnancy with cute post; write 'a tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound'

It seems to be the season of good news in Bollywood. Many BTown couples are pouring in their baby news on social media these days. And as we write this piece of news, we bet fans are going to jump with joy after hearing that Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to embrace parenthood soon. The lovebirds took to their social media handles to share the good news with their fans, and it is indeed one of the cutest pregnancy announcements.