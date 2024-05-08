The Great Indian Kapil Show is all set to welcome the leading ladies of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. A new promo for the forthcoming episode has been released, and the show will witness Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, and Richa Chadha appearing on the stage in the most stylish way. From spilling the beans on their shooting experience to revealing unheard facts, we can already anticipate much fun and entertainment.

Since the glitz, glamor, and entertainment quotient will fall no less, let us have a quick look at 5 things to look forward to in the forthcoming episode ft Heeramandi cast.

What do makers promise in the Heeramandi special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show?

1. Sonakshi Sinha and Kapil Sharma's hilarious banter

The promo starts with Kapil Sharma serving panipuris to the Heeramandi actresses but denies giving one to Sonakshi Sinha, thereby indulging in a fun conversation. He tells the actress, "Whoever calls me brother, there's no pani puri for them." This makes the audience burst into laughter!

2. Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover's sarcastic gig

In one of the segments, Sunil Grover (in a woman's get-up) arrives at the pani puri stall. He is joined by Krushna Abhishek, but he doesn't let him eat first. Grover remarks, "I will eat first because I came before you." Taking a dig at him, Krushna commented, "Yes, but when you left, I was the one who came here," apparently hinting at the former's feud with Kapil Sharma.

3. Manisha Koirala reveals feeling nervous at Heeramandi set

While talking to the queens of Heeramandi, Kapil Sharma asked the actresses if they were nervous about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. To this, Manisha Koirala responds, "Absolutely. Before every scene." Meanwhile, Richa Chadha surprises everyone by revealing that she gave 99 retakes during the shooting, while Sonakshi mentions not going above 12.

4. Kiku Sharda as Chandramukhi and Krushna Abhishek as Chunni Babu

In the Heeramandi special episode, the show will have a 'Darbar full of comedy,' where Kiku Sharda will bring unlimited laughter with his hilarious act as Chandramukhi from Devdas. On the other hand, Krushna arrives on stage dressed as Chunni Babu, and his hilarious interaction with Kiku before the guests leave everyone in splits. Sonakshi teaches Kiku to create magic with his eyes and expressions!

5. Kapil Sharma teases Sonakshi Sinha about her marriage plans

On the show, Kapil Sharma talks to Sonakshi Sinha and tells her how Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani got married. To this, the Dabangg actress comments, "You are rubbing salt on my wounds. He knows how badly I want to get married!"

The recent promo is uploaded with the caption, "The beauties of Heeramandi are here to laugh along with the beast of comedy, are you ready for this royal comedy affair?."

Have a look at the promo here:

The audiences can expect ample entertainment from the upcoming episode that is sure to keep them hooked. Not only this, the fashion game will be so on-point, too!

The last episode had Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol bringing madness and fun to the audience with their candid revelations. The Deol brothers talked about their careers and personal lives, lighting up the surroundings with their charming personalities. Reflecting on 2023, Sunny Deol shared how it was unbelievable for them to believe in the success that they received last year.

For the uninitiated, The Great Indian Kapil Show streams a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM.

