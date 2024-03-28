Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to empower local artisans with new homegrown fashion label; actress shares details

Renowned Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are all set to welcome their first child, are now stepping into the world of entrepreneurship with the launch of their own fashion label. Their brand focuses on showcasing the talent of local artisans, highlighting the beauty of handmade clothes and traditional craftsmanship deeply rooted in Indian culture.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to launch fashion label

Parents-to-be Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to launch their homegrown fashion label. The couple is soon to transform their passion for handcrafted art, aimed at rejuvenating the community of local artisans in Lucknow.

The power couple's initiative is not just a business endeavor; it's a commitment to preserving and promoting cultural heritage. By offering expert guidance and a supportive ecosystem, Richa and Ali aim to empower local artisans, ensuring their invaluable contributions to India's artistic legacy endure.

Richa Chadha on starting her own fashion label

Richa Chadha expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, saying, "We have both been always strived to work at a grassroot community level with whatever we do. We have always wanted to sport local communities, our social endeavours too always are something we strive to do from a grassroots legal up. So when the idea struck to us to want to do something for the artisans, especially those in Lucknow who have years and years of art they have been practising, we wanted the label to be reflection of that."

She further added, "We have always been in awe of the skill of local artisans, particularly those involved in crafting exquisite, intricate work in textiles. In today’s age, barring a handful, a lot of local art and artisans are vanishing and are struggling to survive with technology and mass-produced things taking over. So we wanted to preserve this and help a community to showcase their work, their art, their talent”.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's personal front

On February 9, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal took to their Instagram accounts to share their pregnancy. In the first photo, they hold up a piece of paper with the equation '1+1=3'. In the second, they gaze lovingly into each other's eyes. The couple captioned the photos, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world." It's a beautiful glimpse into their love story, shared with their followers on social media.

