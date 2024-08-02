Richa Chadha drops maternity shoot PICS and says ‘so much can change in a month’; calls hubby Ali Fazal ‘anchor’

Richa Chadha enjoyed her pregnancy to the fullest while working throughout the nine months. The actress was updating her social media followers with her day-to-day life. Minutes ago, she shared another set of images from her maternity shoot with her husband, actor Ali Fazal.

The first monochrome image shows her standing by the beach, enjoying the fresh breeze while cradling her baby bump. The next one features Ali and showcases the fun they had during the shoot. Sharing the image, Richa Chadha stated that the images were shot a month ago and since then, a lot has changed.

She penned in the captions, “Women - the sacred vessel of this divine cosmos. So much can change in a month. We shot this a month ago, @stormshivajisen came over on a stormy day, with his sweet team. It rained so much that the electricity was out. We sat nursing hot cups of tea in the power cut. Thanks @alifazal9. You’re an anchor. RiALI cute.”

Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Chadha shared multiple images of the lovely time she spent with her B-town friends who came to meet their little daughter. The photos feature senior actresses Shabana Azmi, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, and Tanve Azmi. In her post, the actress expressed her gratitude for the actors’ visit and blessing their little girl. She also thanked Dia for sorting her out, pregnancy-wise.

Check out her post below:

Nearly a week ago, Richa and Ali Fazal dropped a collective post to announce the arrival of their first child. The couple posted a picture of their newborn daughter’s tiny feet and penned, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in the comedy movie Fukrey 3, back in 2023. She has Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai in hand. As for Ali Fazal, he is filming for Metro In Dino, Lahore 1947, and Thug Life.

