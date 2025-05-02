Lazarus Episode 5: Team Declares A Fake Hapuna Cure; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In the last episode of Lazarus, ‘Don't Stop the Dance,’ Eleina tracks financial data from Dr. 909’s hidden wallet and links it to investor Sam Stephenson, who profited by selling Hapuna stock before Skinner’s reveal. Suspecting involvement, the team crashes Sam’s elite party, learning Dr. 909 is actually global DJ Visionary.

Both targets flee by helicopter, but Axel downs it with Leland's drone. Interrogation reveals Delta Medicinal knew Hapuna's effects and may be aiding Skinner. Meanwhile, a lab monkey dies from Hapuna, proving its lethality is escalating.

Lazarus Episode 5 will follow Lazarus infiltrating the home of Delta Medicinal’s president, Ahmed, to confirm ties to Skinner. Though he only sent data, the team devises a trap—announcing a fake Hapuna cure, hoping Skinner will try to confirm it himself.

A staged press event is held with key figures in attendance. However, instead of Skinner, the mysterious elite hacker Lin unexpectedly appears, suggesting a new threat has entered the game, and possibly interfering with the team’s plan.

Lazarus Episode 5, titled ‘Pretty Vacant,’ is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Despite global time zone variations, most regions around the world will be able to watch the episode on the same day.

In Japan, Lazarus Episode 5 will be broadcast on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, TV Aichi, Hokkaido TV, TV Setouchi, and TV Kyushu Broadcasting. Animax will begin airing the episode later in the month at 10 pm JST. Internationally, fans can stream the episode on platforms such as Toonami and Adult Swim.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

