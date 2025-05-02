Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 Episode 4: D Returns To The Illusion; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The third episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2, titled ‘Lost Memories,’ saw Hibiki, Kanon, and Chidori investigate Angel Usukubo’s memory loss. Their search leads to the revelation that the school principal is Wakaba, a former Green Battalion member now under Magatia’s control.

Meanwhile, Hibiki and Chidori uncover significant rule violations within the school. Hibiki is then called to the teacher’s lounge, where Mine Gotou confronts him and uncovers his identity as Fighter D. Immediately after, Boss Monster Magatia appears and forcibly removes Fighter D from the illusionary school environment.

Hibiki, having been expelled from the illusion, will search for a way to return to the false school and resume his mission in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 Episode 4. Concurrently, Hisui will be driven by painful childhood memories to face Wakaba, aiming to save his former comrade.

However, Wakaba harbors a secret that will put Hisui at a serious disadvantage. Meanwhile, a kaiju has infiltrated a zoo. With the Red Keeper preoccupied with maintaining his public image, other Rangers may intervene to protect civilians and contain the threat.

Titled ‘Make Our Dreams Come True, Ranger Force,’ Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 Episode 4 is set to air on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST, according to the anime’s official website. This translates to a same-day premiere for most international fans, with release times adjusted to local time zones.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 Episode 4 will air in Japan on the CBC/TBS network’s “Agaru Anime” slot across 28 stations, followed by broadcasts on BS11 and AT-X. It will also stream on Hulu, Prime Video, DMM TV, d Anime Store, Lemino, and more. Internationally, it will be available on Disney+ and Hulu (U.S. only).

