Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 2: Ajay Devgn-led crime drama targets respectable Rs 11.5 crore on first Friday

Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 2: Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, was released in cinemas yesterday. It marks the sequel to the 2018 release, Raid. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the new film has clashed with The Bhootnii at the box office. Raid 2 is expected to range around Rs 11.5 crore on the first Friday.

Jointly backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Raid 2 will complete two days of its theatrical run today. Early estimates suggest that the Raid sequel will earn in the range of Rs 11.5 crore on the second day of its release.

It comes a day after the Ajay Devgn-starrer had a phenomenal opening at the box office. On Day 1, the crime thriller collected Rs 19 crore.

Raid 2, which co-stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla, is now eyeing a good hold on Saturday and Sunday. It has been a top performer at the Hindi box office so far.

Raid 2 is competing with its rival release, The Bhootnii, which had a lukewarm opening yesterday. Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy's film earned Rs 60 lakh on the first day. The crime thriller is also running parallel to the holdover release, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama has earned around Rs 73 crore net business in two weeks.

In Raid 2, Ajay Devgn has reprised his role as an Indian Revenue Service officer from the original movie. Devgn plays Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax Amay Patnaik. Riteish Deshmukh is cast as Manohar Dhankar, aka Dada Manohar Bhai. Vaani Kapoor has replaced Ileana D'Cruz as Malini Patnaik.

The Raid sequel also features Saurabh Shukla, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Brijendra Kala, and Yashpal Sharma in key roles.

Raid 2 in theaters

