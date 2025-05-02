HIT 3 Box Office India Day 1: Nani’s A-rated crime thriller takes BANGER start; grosses Rs 21 crore

The Telugu movie HIT 3, starring Nani in the lead role of Arjun Sarkar, was finally released in cinemas this weekend. The movie witnessed a warm welcome from cine-goers. The crime thriller has recorded a banger start at the box office, emerging as Nani’s second biggest opener, only behind Dasara.

HIT 3 opens with a banger start of Rs 21 crore in India

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the third installment of the HIT franchise met with a positive reception among the audience, which translated into its positive opening day figures. Released on International Workers' Day (May 1st), the Nani starrer recorded a superb start of Rs 21 crore at the Indian box office.

It became the biggest opener among the A-rated movies starring a young-gen actor in Telugu cinema. The crime thriller is expected to continue its phenomenal run in the coming days, too, as it is witnessing good pre-sales for the opening weekend.

Can HIT 3 emerge as Nani’s biggest grosser worldwide?

Nani has gone all out to promote HIT 3. The movie is released in multiple languages and is touted as the most violent movie in Telugu cinema. It has the potential to emerge as the biggest grosser of Nani’s career. However, a lot will depend on its reception over the weekend and weekdays.

For the unversed, Dasara still holds the title of Nani’s highest-grossing movie, with a staggering total of Rs 121 crore worldwide. It will be interesting to see how HIT 3 performs in the coming days.

HIT 3 is in cinemas now

HIT 3 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

