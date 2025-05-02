Sakamoto Days Chapter 212: Osaragi Takes Down Gozu; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Sakamoto Days chapter, titled ‘Electric Shock Hazard,’ began with Kamihate expressing his support for Osaragi and surprising Shishiba by offering help despite barely knowing one another. As Takamura attacks, Kamihate creates a smokescreen to distract him, allowing Shishiba to escape with Osaragi.

However, Gozu intercepts them, quickly incapacitating Kamihate and electrocuting Shishiba. The shock revives Osaragi. She immediately retaliates, rescuing both allies and leaping out a window. Gozu watches amused as X appears. The chapter ended with Gozu vowing to kill the former Order members.

Advertisement

Sakamoto Days Chapter 212 will likely transition back to Sakamoto and his group, focusing on his emotional recovery following the recent destruction and trauma. Natsuki Seba may reach out to Sakamoto to share findings about the guns’ control chips and a possible method to deactivate them remotely.

Meanwhile, Osaragi, Kamihate, and Shishiba, having escaped from the JAA headquarters and X’s men, could regroup and head to meet with Sakamoto. This will help unite their efforts against the escalating national crisis and the Order’s actions.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 212 is scheduled to be released in Japan on Monday, May 12, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shounen Jump Issue 24. International readers can expect it to be available starting Sunday, May 11, though the exact time may vary depending on their time zone.

After the release, Sakamoto Days Chapter 212 can be found on Shueisha's official platforms, including Viz Media’s website, the MANGAPlus website and app, and the Shonen Jump+ app. These platforms offer convenient access for those looking to catch up on the latest chapters.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Sakamoto Days manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Sakamoto Days Chapter 211: Kamihate Joins Battle Against Takamura; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More