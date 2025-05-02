Was Justin Baldoni Feud New 'Low' For Blake Lively? Another Simple Favor Star Reveals Change in Life

Blake Lively made her first television interview appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, May 1, following her lawsuit against It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni. The actress appeared on the show to promote her new film Another Simple Favor, the sequel to her 2018 movie A Simple Favor. The interview marked her first major public statement since filing the lawsuit in December 2024.

During the interview, Meyers acknowledged he wasn’t 'totally informed' about the legal case. Lively responded with humor, saying she was 'thrilled' he hasn’t been doing Weekend Update. She did not go into legal details but spoke about how emotionally challenging the year has been.

Lively told Meyers, “It’s been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life.” Without naming Justin Baldoni directly, she shared that she feels fortunate to be in a position to speak out. “I see so many women around, afraid to speak, especially right now, afraid to share their experiences. And fear is by design. It’s what keeps us silent,” she said.

She added, “It’s the women who have had the ability to use their voice that’s kept me strong and helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls.”

In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni and others, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni has denied all allegations and filed a countersuit seeking USD 400 million from Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane, as per PEOPLE. He alleges civil extortion and defamation. Lively’s legal team called the countersuit 'meritless' and filed a motion to dismiss it.

Baldoni’s attorneys asked the court to deny the motion, calling it 'abhorrent,' and said they will seek to hold her accountable for making what they claim are false accusations. The trial is scheduled to begin in March 2026.

Outside of the legal battle, Lively has continued promoting Another Simple Favor, attending its premieres at SXSW in Austin and in New York City. She also appeared at the SNL50: The Anniversary Special and the TIME100 Gala, where she was honored as one of TIME’s most influential people of 2025.

