WATCH: New parents Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal drop fun video as their baby keeps them awake at night; fans call them 'fav couple'

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl on July 16, 2024. Since then, the couple has been trying their best to cope with the newborn's routine and take care of her in the best possible way.

This means they would be surrounded by burp cloths and nappies. Having a good night’s sleep would also seem like a distant dream. Since the child kept the actress up at night, she decided to drop a fun old video featuring her now-husband. Check it out!

Richa Chadha’s new video with Ali Fazal is oh-so-adorable

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal stayed silent about their relationship until they finally tied the knot. However, they have been dating since the time the popular video-making application, Dubsmash was a rage among social media users.

Now, as the couple’s newborn baby kept them awake, the Masaan actress decided to drop an old but cute video of themselves. As Richa shot the video while lip-syncing to the popular Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol song, Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Ali did a funny dance in the background.

Sharing the clip, the new mother penned, “Remember when DUBSMASH was a thing ? We were also a thing already by then.. We were early adopters that dropped out after 3 days. LOL. As Robin Williams said, “You’re only given a little spark of madness, you mustn’t lose it.” Now we have a baby keeping us up all night.”

Soon after they dropped the quirky video, a fan commented, “Cutieeeesssss” while another called them, “Fav couple.” A third penned, “Very happy to see you guys are happy.” A fourth commented, “Mard apni pasandida aurat ke saath baccha ban jata hai.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal drop first glimpse of their baby

Nearly a week ago, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of their baby girl. Sharing an image of her little feet, they penned, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings.”

Back in the day, the celebrity couple would stay awake making such cute and fun videos and now they’re taking care of their baby together at night. How wonderfully their times have changed!”

