Rihanna's pics with Shah Rukh Khan, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani and Orry's 'earrings' go VIRAL

Orhan Awatramani, fondly known as Orry, lights up every Bollywood gathering. He recently joined the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, creating a heartwarming moment with global icon Rihanna. Now, Orry has delighted his Instagram followers by posting a collection of photos and videos capturing the essence of the pre-wedding gala. And, of course, you don't want to overlook the special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan in these highlights!

Orry shares photos ft. Shah Rukh Khan and Rihanna

Orry took to Instagram, treating us to a delightful array of photos and videos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration. The highlight? A charming snapshot featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Rihanna striking a pose. The photos also showcased Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Ambani sharing moments with Rihanna. Orry playfully captioned the post, "The journey of my earrings... they’re in a better place now."

Take a look:

Netizens react

Social media users dived into the comments section, expressing their thoughts. One exclaimed, "Stunning," while another cheered with "Ek number, bhai." A user playfully questioned, "What in the multiverse," and someone humorously said, "Orry bring Orry."

Earlier in a viral video, Diamonds singer Rihanna can be seen praising Orry's earrings after having them in her possession. The video shows Rihanna telling Orry, "I like that," following which both of them share a warm hug.

For the unversed, it was Rihanna's first visit to India and she not only left an indelible mark but also won over countless hearts. Fans took note of her breathtaking performance and admired her down-to-earth interactions, be it with paparazzi or airport security.

Celebs at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding gala

Many big Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, etc were in Jamnagar for the festivities. Sports stars like MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Zaheer Khan, and more had also attended.

About Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding gala

Right now, social media is abuzz with countless pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat. They began with Anna Seva and danced to Rihanna's tunes on day one, Diljit Dosanjh's performance on day two, and a full-blown party with Akon on day 3. As the event wrapped up on March 3, we've snagged exclusive peeks at the stars who added sparkle to the festivities. Anant and Radhika concluded it with the enchanting 'Hastakshar At Valley of Gods.'

