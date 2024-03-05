Salman Khan strikes a pose with Anant Ambani and Bharat J Mehra in UNSEEN pic from Jamnagar

After three days of non-stop celebrations at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding extravaganza, the star-studded affair continues to make waves. Celebrities and stars are now treating fans to exclusive glimpses from the event. Joining the trend, Bharat J Mehra recently posted a fresh snapshot featuring none other than Salman Khan and the groom-to-be, Anant Ambani, capturing a candid moment from the gala. The picture adds another layer of charm to the already glamorous festivities, giving us a sneak peek into the joyous union of these Bollywood icons at the memorable pre-wedding bash.

Salman Khan poses with Anant Ambani

Bharat J Mehra just took to Instagram, treating us to an exclusive moment with Salman Khan and Anant Ambani. In this unseen picture, Salman Khan exudes style in a sharp blue shirt paired with matching pants, radiating his trademark charm. Meanwhile, Anant Ambani rocks a vibrant printed yellow shirt, showcasing a cheerful vibe. The duo appears genuinely delighted, capturing the essence of happiness as they strike a pose together.

Take a look:

Celebs at Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding gala

The internet is buzzing with a flood of pictures from the Ambanis' extravagant event in Jamnagar, Gujarat. They kicked off the festivities with Anna Sewa, grooving to Rihanna's hits on the first day. As the event concluded on March 3, we've got exclusive glimpses of the stars who lit up the occasion.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twinned in regal ivory Indian outfits. Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam, graced the event. Ananya Panday looked stunning in a lehenga, while Aditya Roy Kapur rocked an Indo-western ensemble. Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the show in gold, matching her wedding reception jewelry. Husband Saif Ali Khan twinned with their son Taimur.

Salman Khan donned a black kurta with an embroidered sherwani. Suhana Khan wowed in an ivory chikankari saree. The star-studded event also featured Madhuri Dixit-Dr. Shriram Nene, Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali Tendulkar, Boney Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Bill Gates, his girlfriend, South star Rajinikanth, MS Dhoni-Sakshi Dhoni, and more. It was a glamorous gathering, and we've got the inside scoop on their million-dollar looks.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

Rihanna undoubtedly stole the show during the three-day celebration in Jamnagar, setting the stage for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Followed by Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi tunes on day two, and Akon creating unforgettable moments with Chammak Challo on day three.The star-studded event drew a whopping 2000 guests, featuring big names like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and many others. The guest list extended to sports legends such as MS Dhoni, Saina Nehwal, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar. International figures like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, and ADNOC CEO Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber added to the glitz.

The three-day event concluded with a magical 'Hastakshar At Valley of Gods' with Anant and Radhika and everyone else dressed in the beautiful Heritage Indian dress code. The invitation warmly urged everyone to dive into the rich culture and traditions of India, celebrating the commitment of love. The event was graced by a Maha Aarti, creating a spiritual ambiance.

