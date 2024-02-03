Riteish Deshmukh calls Genelia Deshmukh his 'whole world' on their anniversary; latter drops hilarious VIDEO

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the cutest and most adorable couples in Bollywood. The duo often shares their cute and funny moments on social media with their fans. Recently, the duo celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary by wishing each other in an adorable way on their respective Instagram handles.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh celebrate their wedding anniversary

February 3rd marks the 12th wedding anniversary of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. On this occasion, both actors took to their respective social media handles to wish each other. Genelia Deshmukh dropped a hilarious video of them having fun together.

Its caption read: "My Dearest Navra, This reel is pretty much us. Me - constantly wanting something from you. You -doing exactly the opposite. Me - totally upset. You - Have no clue what went wrong… He he he. But that's love I guess - always sticking together, always building something special, never giving up and Always being each other's constant. I Love you @riteishd #youarestuckwithmeforlife Happy Anniversary Love".

Riteish, on the other hand, dropped a black-and-white of him with Genelia as they smiled for the camera. He wrote: "When your whole world fits within your arms… aur jeene ko kya chahiye….Happy Anniversary Baiko !!! Everyday with you is a blessing!!! @geneliad"

Riteish Deshmukh drops BTS pics to celebrate 21 years of Tujhe Meri Kasam

On January 3rd, Riteish dropped BTS pictures on Instagram to celebrate 21 years of Tujhe Meri Kasam. He captioned the post, "21 years of Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003)…. @geneliad #bts." The couple met during the shooting of this film in 2003 and fell in love. They got married in 2012 after dating each other for nearly nine years. The couple share two sons- Riaan and Rahyl. Apart from Tujhe Meri Kasam, they have also done films together like Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Lai Bhaari, and Ved.

