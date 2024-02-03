Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh Anniversary: When actress revealed her hubby gave a ‘wake-up call’ to get back to acting

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are a beloved celebrity couple who always inspire others with their relationship. They got married on February 3rd, 2012, after dating for more than eight years. Today, they celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary, and social media is filled with heartfelt wishes for them. Riteish and Genelia always support and uplift each other, being each other's pillars of strength. Let's take a moment to remember when Genelia shared how her husband motivated her to return to acting.

In an interview last year with Indian Express, Genelia Deshmukh shared that she took a break from acting as she wanted to be honest with her kids, as well as her work. She knew she couldn’t manage both together. However, she added that she started getting comfortable in her break, and it was her hubby Riteish Deshmukh, who gave her a wake-up call to get back to acting.

“For me, my call sheet is my call sheet, and anything beyond that bothers me. I have that discipline and I knew I wouldn’t be able to share my time. However, after I did take a break, I started getting comfortable and it was Riteish, who gave me a wake-up call,” she said.

She further added that she would watch something like Delhi Crime, and wonder what it would be like to play such a part. Riteish questioned her that if she loves it, then why is she not doing it? Genelia revealed he told her she is being negligent about something that she loves, which made her realize that she doesn’t need to work the way she used to.

“I could take up projects when and how I wanted to. Earlier, I would totally devote myself to film after film. Now, I am also in a state where my kids have grown up and are busy with their own things. So I have time to fit in my own things in the schedule,” she said.

In an interaction with Kareena Kapoor Khan on What Women Want, Genelia shared that she just started working after a break of 10 years, and would sometimes wonder how to juggle work and personal life both. She said that Riteish was great with understanding the dynamics, and suggested that when he works, she can stay at home, and when she works, he can look after the kids.

Riteish said that he feels it's for the lady to decide when she wants to get back to work. "Genelia herself wanted to be home, even post marriage, it wasn't like she was told that you can't work. In fact I was telling her 'why don't you go and do a film?' She said, 'No, I've worked too much and I just want to take a break."

Genelia explained that she got back earlier because of Riteish. "I had worked so much in all these different industries. I felt that after marriage I wanted to prioritize differently." She shared that people started speculating that Riteish asked her not to work, but she said that wasn’t the case. In fact, he said that it was him who told her he is making a film in Marathi, and that she has to act in the film.

Genelia D'Souza starred alongside Riteish in the 2022 Marathi film Ved, which also marked Riteish's directorial debut. She was then seen in the 2023 film Trial Period, which also starred Manav Kaul, Gajraj Rao, Shakti Kapoor and others.

