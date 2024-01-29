Rumored lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's pic from Lollapalooza India 2024 goes VIRAL

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur frequently grab attention for their speculated romance. While they haven't confirmed their relationship publicly, numerous photos and videos from their private trips and outings create excitement on social media. Recently, the love birds were spotted relishing the performance of the renowned English artist Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, popularly known as Sting, in Mumbai.

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Enjoy Date Night At Lollapalooza India 2024

Recently, rumored Bollywood couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted enjoying their date night at Lollapalooza India 2024. The love birds together enjoyed the performance of the legendary English musician Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, known by his stage name Sting.

One of the fans also took to hber Instagram handle to post a picture with Aditya Roy Kapur and wrote, “He was starstruck and how,” along with a laughing emoji. The actor donned a casual look with shirt and pants paired with a cap.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's work front

Regarding her professional endeavors, Ananya Panday is presently basking in the success of her recent movie, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, in which she starred alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Helmed by Arjun Varain Singh, the contemporary film garnered favorable feedback from viewers.

Aditya Roy Kapur, meanwhile, recently appeared in Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur. His upcoming project is Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Konkona Sen Sharma in significant roles.

