Rumored lovebirds Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur celebrated New Year together in London? Party pic goes VIRAL

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur often make it to the headlines for their rumored love story. The two have never made their relationship official, but several pictures and videos from their hush-hush vacations and outings send social media into a frenzy.

Now, most recently globally, the world has entered the New Year, and a picture of rumored love birds from their London vacation has been going viral.

Pic from Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur's New Year celebrations go viral

The much buzzed rumored lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have yet again stirred social media with a viral photo from their New Year's vacations. No matter how much both the stars try to keep a hush-hush relationship, hawk-eyed internet users caught their hands on a photo of Ananya and Aditya, reportedly from their vacations in London.

In the viral photo, the duo is seen having a gala time with their friends while Ananya and Aditya hold each other close. In the photo, Ananya looks gorgeous in a pleated skirt suit with thigh-high boots and open tresses. She is also seen carrying a hand bang alongside. Conversely, Aditya looks suave in a black blazer and pants paired with a matching turtle-neck pullover.

Notably, the picture also features Aashiqui 2 actor and Aditya's close friend Shaad Randhawa.

Take a look at the viral photo:

Recently, while speaking to India Today, the actress talked about modern relationships and the constant linkup speculations. In response to this, the actress stated, "I hate situations. I don't like that term only. Also, I'm not on a dating app, and nor do I talk about my relationships on social media. I'm not someone who will pretend to have a different relationship status just for the sake of social media."

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's work front

On the work front, Ananya Panday is currently enjoying the release of her last film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the new-age movie received positive reviews from the audience.

Aditya, on the other hand, was last seen in Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur. He will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro…In Dino, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Konkona Sen Sharma in important roles.

