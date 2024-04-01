Ruslaan song Pehla Ishq OUT: Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa resonate emotions of falling in love

Aayush Sharma is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Ruslaan. Ahead of the release of the film, the makers dropped the captivating music video of the song Pehla Ishq featuring Aayush and Sushrii Mishraa. The melodious song showcased the emotions of falling in love for the first time.

Ruslaan song Pehla Ishq is out

On April 1, the makers of Ruslaan unveiled the music video of Pehla Ishq featuring Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa. It aptly captures the essence of falling in love for the first time. The catchy melody is composed by Rajat Nagpal and sets the perfect backdrop for the evocative lyrics penned by Rana Sotal.

Sung with fervor by Rito Riba, Pehla Ishq is a track that resonates with listeners, taking them to the world of romance and love. With its catchy tunes and poignant lyrics, the song is designed to reach the hearts of audiences nationwide.

Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa talk about Pehla Ishq

Aayush Sharma opened up about the song Pehla Ishq and added, “I believe the audience will be hooked by such a fun and romantic song. The lyrics have deep meaning. It has a certain vibe and that I think will resonate with listeners. Falling in love for the first time is an emotion that’s unlike any other and this song captures it beautifully.”

On the other hand, Sushrii Mishraa said, “Being part of Ruslaan is a dream come true for me. ‘Pehla Ishq’ is my first romantic number that I ever shot for and that’s why it’s special to me. I have grown up seeing love songs on the big screen and now that I am a part of it one, I feel thrilled.”

And, Rito Riba added, “Collaborating on ‘Pehla Ishq’ for Ruslaan has been a wonderful experience. The song’s melody and lyrics resonate with the essence of first love, and I’m honored to be part of such a memorable project.”

Aayush Sharma speaks about Ruslaan

In a statement, Aayush opened up about his upcoming project. He shared that in Ruslaan, they have created an unforgettable story that blends emotion and action that can easily touch the heart, and pack a punch. He also hopes it sweeps everyone off their feet in the sweetest way possible.

Meanwhile, Ruslaan starring Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade is directed by Karan L Butani and produced by Sri Satya Sai Arts. The film is all set to release on April 26, 2024.

