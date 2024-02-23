Ruslaan Pre-Teaser: Aayush Sharma shines through his ability with gun and guitar in Karan L Butani's directorial

Aayush Sharma is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Ruslaan. Ahead of the release of the film, the makers dropped the captivating pre-teaser that previewed the film. Directed by Karan L Butani, Ruslaan's pre-teaser gave a glimpse of Aayush's transformation from a music lover to a lethal killing machine.

Aayush Sharma looks unstoppable in Ruslaan's pre-teaser

On February 23, the makers of Ruslaan shared a pre-teaser of Aayush Sharma starrer Ruslaan. In the video, the actor created a whirlwind of excitement in the preview for his upcoming movie Ruslaan. Helmed by director Karan L Butani, this cinematic extravaganza promises to redefine action and romance.

With its finely crafted action sequences, infectious music, and breathtaking landscapes, Ruslaan has all the ingredients that make an entertaining Bollywood commercial film. Viewers can expect a rollercoaster ride of drama, action, and emotions as Aayush Sharma takes the spotlight in this electrifying narrative. The theme music and the emotional depth of the story shown in the teaser indicate that the film will resonate deeply with the audience, providing a compelling and relatable experience.

Aayush Sharma speaks about Ruslaan

In a statement, Aayush opened up about his upcoming project. He shared, "In Ruslaan, we've created an unforgettable story that blends emotion and action that touches the heart and packs a punch. We hope it sweeps you off your feet in the sweetest way possible."

On the other hand, the director said that Ruslaan is a complete entertainer that promises a great time at the movies. "The emotional quotient in the film will connect with the audience," he added.

Meanwhile, producer Radhamohan added that Ruslaan is not just a film, it is a thrilling journey that promises to captivate audiences. He also said that with a perfect blend of action and heartfelt emotion, it's crafted to resonate deeply with viewers.

Soon after the pre-teaser dropped, netizens extended their support to Aayush. One wrote, "We support you aayush bhai." Another netizen wrote, "Such a great pre-teaser." An internet user wrote, "Excellent pre teaser."

Meanwhile, Ruslaan starring Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade is directed by Karan L Butani and produced by Sri Satya Sai Arts. The film is all set to release on April 26, 2024.

