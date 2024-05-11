Aranmanai 4 box office collections: Tamannah Bhatia, Sundar C film emerges SUPER HIT

Aranmanai 4 is eyeing a second-weekend haul of Rs. 11-12 crore, which should take it close to Rs. 50 crore by Sunday.

By Jatinder Singh
Published on May 11, 2024  |  03:53 PM IST |  410
aranmanai 4,
Aranmanai 4 box office (image courtesy of Avni Cinemax)

Tamil horror comedy Aranmanai 4 has emerged as a SUPER HIT as it held strongly on its second Friday. Despite facing competition from the new releases, the film dropped less than 20 per cent from Thursday, grossing Rs. 2.60 crore approx at the Indian box office. With a total box office gross of Rs. 40.60 crore within eight days of release, the film is eyeing a second-weekend haul of Rs. 11-12 crore, which should take it close to Rs. 50 crore by Sunday.

The box office collections of Aranmanai 4 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 38 crore

2nd Friday - Rs. 2.60 crore

Total - 40.60 crore

In Tamil Nadu, the Tamannah Bhatia - Sundar C led film raked in Rs. 2.25 crore yesterday, which is a drop of less than 50 per cent from the first day. This is an excellent hold for a South Indian film as they generally are a bit frontloaded. The total gross in the state stands at Rs. 33 crore, it will surpass Rs. 40 crore by Sunday, from where Rs. 50 crore final will be highly likely, which will be enough for the film to be called a SUPER HIT.

The last two films in the franchise saw limited success after the franchise starter became SUPER HIT in 2014. Aranmanai 4 marks the franchise’s triumphant return to the success zone and probably the biggest one.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Aranmanai 4 is as follows:

Area Gross
Tamil Nadu Rs. 33.25 Cr. 
AP/TS Rs. 3.90 Cr. 
Karnataka Rs. 2.65 Cr. 
Rest of India Rs. 0.80 Cr. 
   
TOTAL Rs. 40.60 Cr. 

