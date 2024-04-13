Sahil Khan to record statement at Mumbai Police headquarters in betting app scam investigation

The Mumbai Police's crime branch is currently investigating the Mahadev betting app scam case. Earlier in December, actor Sahil Khan, along with his brother Sam Khan, Hitesh Khusalani, and Amit Sharma, was summoned by the police but he failed to appear. Now, in the latest development, Sahil Khan appeared at Mumbai Police Headquarters today, on April 13, 2024, for the ongoing probe.

Sahil Khan appears at Mumbai Police headquarters for betting app scam probe

According to PTI, A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Mumbai police was formed to probe alleged illegal transactions between certain financial and real estate firms in the State and the promoters of the controversial betting app. The size of the scam is about RS 15,000 crore, as per the First Information Report (FIR).

The police are conducting a thorough examination of bank accounts, mobile phones, laptops, and other electronic devices linked to the accused parties. The online betting app is said to have facilitated the creation of 67 different betting sites, and the accused allegedly used over 2,000 SIM cards obtained with fake documents to carry out financial transactions related to the betting activities.

Sahil Khan rose to fame for his roles in films such as Style and Excuse Me. Currently, the actor works as a fitness expert and founded his own company, Divine Nutrition.