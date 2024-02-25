Style actor Sahil Khan marries European girlfriend Milena, says ‘We have a lot of differences in our ages’

We know Sahil Khan as an actor who was loved in comedy films like Style and Xcuse Me. The fitness enthusiast and YouTuber has been making headlines after he took to social media recently and introduced his wife to the world. In an interview, the celebrity shared his emotions upon stepping into this new phase of his life.

Sahil Khan opens up on getting married to 21-year-old girlfriend Milena

After he introduced his girlfriend Milena to the world as his wife, the fans of Sahil Khan went berserk. While talking to Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that they got engaged in Russia and recently got married legally. He also shared his plan to host a reception in either Dubai or India. The Style actor added that they will be having a proper wedding this year also. “We are living in Dubai at the moment, but I have my business as well so I have my base both here and in India, as my family and home is in Mumbai,” he shared.

Talking about the huge age gap between him and his wife, the 47-year-old actor said, “Milena’s age is 21 and she is from Belarus, Europe. She was a student and just finished studying. It’s a positive feeling. Now I know why people get married. I am full of emotions right now.” He further added that she is very intelligent but also sensitive because she is quite young. “We have a lot of differences in our ages. She is much more mature mentally than many other 21-year-olds and also very calm in nature,” the Double Cross actor added.

When asked about his break from the acting industry, Khan said that he was away because he wasn’t getting any jobs. "I was only getting reality shows and I was offered some crazy money for it, but somehow, I couldn’t do it. I became an actor by accident and then the movie did well so I had a little bit of a career there," he quipped adding that because he was not a trained actor or a very talented guy, all his movies flopped.

However, he did spill the beans about his return to the big screen with Milap Zaveri’s Style Returns. “I will be coming back for Style Returns, it will go on floors this year. Just a few more castings are left then we are good to go. Style was liked by everyone so I felt just this one I can do. I look forward to working with Sharman again, he is a great actor. I am doing it only because it is like a ‘ghar ka home production’ type,” he stated.

