WATCH: Sahil Khan introduces his 21-year-old wife to fans on Instagram; video goes viral

Actor and fitness entrepreneur Sahil Khan, known for starring in much-loved comedy films like Style and Xcuse Me, is currently in the news after he introduced his wife to his fans. Sahil took to Instagram and shared a video in which he can be seen chilling along with his gorgeous wife during a vacation.

Sahil Khan introduces his wife to his fans

The Style actor shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen chilling along with his wife during vacations. "I’m Here and This is My Baby 💘 #OneLifeOneLove #blessed" he captioned the video.

Before that, Sahil Khan had posted multiple pics with his wife from their Istanbul vacation as well. His Valentine's Day post's caption read, "I LOVE YOU ❤️❤️ BABY 🌹 HAPPY VALENTINES DAY, LOVE & LIGHT FOR YOU 🌅🌹

Sahil Khan's second wedding

Interestingly, Sahil, 47, has got married for the second time. His wife is a 21-year-old girl and that's something that has caught the attention of netizens. Celeb photographer, Viral Bhayani shared the couple's video with the caption, "Is Style actor Sahil Khan age 48 married with 21 year old???" Reacting to the video, the actor wrote in the comments section, "40 is The New 20 Baby 🤣😜 Dil To Baccha Hai Jee."

Sahil was earlier married to Iran-born Norwegian actress Negar Khan in 2003. However, they soon got divorced in 2005.

Sahil Khan on the work front

Sahil Khan's last Bollywood film titled Ramaa: The Saviour released in 2010. But he's now gearing up for a big comeback with Style Returns along with his first co-star Sharman Joshi. The actor made the announcement about his comeback last year and wrote, "After Huge Demand ! 𝟐𝟎 𝐒𝐀𝐀𝐋 Baad Apke Chantu Aur Bantu Phir Aa Rahe Hai Eksath #bollywood Main With The Writer And The Director - Sam Khan Absolutely Delighted To Work Under His Direction." (After 20 years your Chantu and Bantu are returning together with the writer and director - Sam Khan)

The fans have been waiting for the film since the announcement as the iconic characters of Chantu and Bantu played Sahil & Sharman continue to rule the hearts of many even today.

