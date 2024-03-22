Saiee Manjrekar informs Salman Khan about her project choices through phone calls; dubs him 'protective figure'

Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar, shared insights into her debut in the blockbuster franchise Dabangg 3 alongside Salman Khan and reflected on its impact on her recognition.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Saiee Manjrekar candidly reflected on her experience with Dabangg 3, acknowledging that the film's success was primarily attributed to Salman Khan's star power. She humbly admitted that while she was grateful for the recognition it brought her, she recognized that it was Salman's film that she had the privilege to be a part of, which was an invaluable opportunity for a newcomer like herself.

Saiee further revealed her deep gratitude towards the Tiger 3 actor, emphasizing that she always makes it a point to call him to inform him about the projects she signs out of fairness and respect. "I feel it would be unfair to not tell him. He has given me this opportunity and if I'm getting work, I will always be thankful to him", she said.

Reflecting on her journey, the actress described Salman and her father as her "protective figures," highlighting the importance of having a support system, especially when entering the industry at a young age. She empathized with those who navigate the industry alone, acknowledging the daunting challenges they may face without a safety net.

Saiee reveals that while her father, Mahesh Manjrekar, respects her autonomy in making professional decisions, she cherishes their dinner table conversations where they delve into discussions about his work. She values his perspective as a director, as he offers invaluable advice and insights. However, she also acknowledges that there's a fair share of constructive criticism from him after he watches her films, which she values as a means of continual growth and improvement.

Meanwhile, Saiee made a comeback to Bollywood with Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay after a hiatus of three years since her appearance in Dabangg 3. During this time, she ventured into South Indian cinema with notable films like Ghani and Major in 2022, followed by Skanda in 2023. Her upcoming project, Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha, features her alongside Ajay Devgn, marking an exciting addition to her filmography.

