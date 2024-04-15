Salman Khan Firing Case: All Indian Cine Workers Association extends support; makes appeal to PM Narendra Modi

Early morning on April 14, gunshots were fired near Salman Khan’s Mumbai house. This news sent shock waves in the industry making his fans worry for the safety of the bhaijaan of Bollywood. Soon after, several politicians, family members, and close friends of the actor arrived at his residence to meet with him. Now, the All Indian Cine Workers Association has issued a statement condemning the incident and expressing their concern over it. Read on!

All Indian Cine Workers Association issue statement after Salman Khan firing incident

In the morning at around 4:55 am when Salman Khan was at his Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, two motorbike-borne men allegedly fired four rounds outside the house of the Bollywood actor. Soon after, an FIR was registered and the Mumbai cops started investigating the matter. Several B-town celebs also expressed concern over the safety of the Tiger 3 star on social media.

Now, the All Indian Cine Workers Association issued a statement reflecting on the shocking incident. According to ANI, their statement read, “Two individuals fired shots outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house this morning. Salman Khan is not just known in Bollywood or India; he is recognised worldwide for his contributions. The fact that gunfire is occurring in Mumbai, especially in the city's most VIP area, raises concerns about the safety of ordinary citizens when Salman Khan himself is not safe. In the current Election atmosphere, Gangsters are brazenly firing shots.”

The body further appealed to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and Home Minister, Amit Shah, to look into the matter and hold the people behind the incident. The statement added, “The All Indian Cine Workers Association appeals to Prime Minister Honourable Shri Narendra Modi and Home Minister Honourable Shri Amit Shah to pay more attention to Salman Khan's security and eliminate the groups responsible for the shooting. This incident has created a climate of fear in the entire Bollywood Film Industry, gangsters could exploit this fear to extort money from Bollywood, as Salman Khan, often called the Godfather of Bollywood, is being targeted.”

Concluding their statement, the association stated that they stand with the actor and his family in such grim times. “The All Indian Cine Workers Association stands with actor Salman Khan and his family because Salman Khan is a part of our family (Bollywood). Additionally, the Gangster, whoever he may be, aims to make a name for himself by targeting Salman Khan, given Salman's immense fame. It's imperative for the authorities to take action against these perpetrators to prevent further incidents of Firing, as every life matters, and the entire Bollywood Industry, as well as the Nation, stands firmly with Salman Khan,” the statement read.

More about Salman Khan's firing incident

After the cops and forensic team concluded the investigation and the questioning of the family and the people who heard the gunshots, the siblings of Salman Khan along with several friends and family members drove to his home. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde called Salman while politician Raj Thackeray and actor Mahesh Manjrekar met him. The security was beefed up around his house. A CCTV footage along with a purported image of the assailants also surfaced online. The case has now been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch and more than 10 teams of the Mumbai Crime Branch are reportedly involved in the investigation.

