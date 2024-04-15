Salman Khan Firing Case: Dad Salim Khan’s reaction to Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother claiming responsibility; entire timeline of incident

Trigger warning: This article mentions firing, weapons, and death threats.

A shocking piece of news for Salman Khan’s fans came this morning. On April 14, as the world slept peacefully, gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence at 4:55 am. Since then, a lot has happened in this case. From police investigating the matter to celebs arriving at Khan’s house and Lawrence Bishnoi's brother claiming responsibility for the firing, here’s all you need to know about the shocking incident.

A complete timeline of the firing outside Salman Khan's house:

Gunshots were fired on the morning of April 14

This morning, gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. According to Mumbai Police, the firing happened at around 5 am on April 14, 2024, by two unidentified men. Reports also suggest that the motorbike-borne men fired four rounds outside the house of the Bollywood actor. After the incident was reported and an FIR was registered, cops from Mumbai Police's Crime Branch and the forensic team reached the location, and an investigation was kickstarted.

CCTV footage of the incident goes viral

After the cops started investigating the case, it was unearthed that one bullet hit the building’s wall. A statement by a crime branch official who was at the spot after the incident stated, “Around 4:55 am on Sunday, two persons, both wearing helmets, came on a bike from the Bandstand side. They fired four to five rounds towards the building and in the air on the moving bike.”

Soon after, the CCTV footage was recovered that showed how the incident occurred. In his statement, the crime branch official further added, “The CCTV footage quality is very poor, and it was dark, so the bike’s registration number was not clear. Both the rider and the pillion rider were wearing helmets. We are taking help of technical experts to a clear CCTV footage and get a few leads in the matter.” Photo of two men were also found during the investigation.

FIR registered against unidentified person

The Bandra police were quick to jump into the matter and conduct a Panchanama of the spot. They have recorded statements of people who heard the gun sound. According to the Mumbai Police, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in connection with the incident against “unidentified person” under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act. During the investigation, the cops recovered a two-wheeler, nearly kilometers away from the Tiger 3 star’s apartment.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde calls Salman Khan, security beefed up

Following the firing incident, security has been beefed up outside the actor's residence, and a forensic team was also present at the spot and the police recorded statements from five people. “We are checking the CCTV footage from the area and the surrounding locality to identify the accused,” police said. For the unknown, Salman was at his residence when the unfortunate incident took place. According to ANI, after the shooting incident outside Khan’s house made headlines, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde got in touch with the actor over the telephone.

In a conversation with ANI, CM Eknath Shinde stated, “The firing that happened outside Salman Khan’s home, this is an unfortunate incident. Police are investigating it. The accused will be caught very soon and stringent action will be taken against them.” He added, “Those who take the law into their own hands won't be spared. Mumbai Police Commissioner has been informed to assess the security of Salman Khan and his entire family & increase the security.”

Salman Khan’s dad Salim Khan reacts

After the incident, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan reacted and told CNN News 18, “There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry.” Moreover, Khan’s friend Rahul Narain Kanal also told the paparazzi while exiting from Khan’s residence, “Dua hai upar vale ki (It is almighty’s blessings), Bhai is all good.”

Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility for the firing

While the cops were investigating the matter, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly claimed responsibility for the incident. In an unverified Facebook post, Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, wrote in Hindi, “We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. Also, we have two pet dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel, whom you consider your Gods. I don't want to say much. Jai Shri Ram!”

Salman Khan’s family and friends reach his Mumbai house

As the investigation into the matter was concluded, Baba Siddique and Rahul Kanal went to meet Khan. Soon after, Salman’s brother Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan with his wife Sshura Khan, Arbaaz’s son Arhaan Khan, and sister Arpita Khan with her husband Aayush Sharma arrive at Galaxy Apartments. Politician Raj Thackeray and actor Mahesh Manjrekar also met with the actor.

Zafar Sareshwala, a close friend of the actor told Zoom that Khan and his family are doing fine and that they are pretty much normal even after the incident. He also added that Salman’s father was getting ready to go out for his morning walk when the attack happened. Recalling Salim Khan’s reaction, Zafar said, “This is our answer. They’ve done this to terrorize and scare us so that they could boast, ‘See, we shot fireguns at Salman Khan’s house, we escaped and now you keep Rs. 50 lakhs ready’. The only answer to them is to normalize it. Everybody was normal. Salma Aunty was normal and Salman was at ease.”

Picture of shooters who open fired outside Salman Khan’s house goes viral

A while ago, a purported image of the assailants surfaced online. reportedly, the two men who were captured on a bike before the attack were later seen roaming in the area in the viral images.

More than 10 teams of the Mumbai Crime Branch are investigating the case

Giving a fresh update on the incident, ANI reported that the case has been transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch. According to Mumbai Police, more than 10 teams of Mumbai Crime Branch are involved in the investigation. Since 2022, Salman has been assigned Y+ security cover by the Maharashtra Police.

