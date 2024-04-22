Salman Khan Firing Case: Cops say shooters had two guns; reveal they were ordered to fire 10 rounds of bullets

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing and weapons.

Salman Khan fans across the country have been worried for the star ever since the shooting incident that took place outside his Bandra residence on April 14, 2024. The investigation into the firing case is underway in Mumbai. The two shooters were arrested a few days ago and are currently in police custody.

Earlier today, Mumbai Crime Branch reached Surat, Gujarat, to search the Tapi River for the firearm used by the accused during the shooting. Now, a new development has emerged in this case.

Shooters were ordered to fire 10 rounds of bullets outside Salman Khan's residence

According to ANI, the Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that the shooters had two guns and were ordered to fire 10 rounds. During interrogation, the accused told police they claim to have thrown the gun in the Tapi River in Surat after committing the crime. Statements from more than 10 people in the Salman Khan case have been recorded, and the process is still ongoing. The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken the accused, Vicky Gupta, to the Tapi River, where he allegedly threw the gun. Police may also add other charges to this case.

Check out the latest Tweet by ANI here:

Youth arrested for booking cab in Lawrence Bishnoi's name from Salman Khan's home

According to ANI, On April 20, Mumbai Police arrested a 20-year-old accused Rohit Tyagi from Ghaziabad, UP. He had booked a car in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Galaxy Apartment, the house of actor Salman Khan, to Bandra Police Station. He has been sent to the custody of Bandra Police for two days.

Two accused shooters were paid 1 lakh in advance

According to a report by News 18, it is stated that four teams of the crime branch have been sent to New Delhi, Bihar, Gujarat, and Rajasthan to probe the matter. The reports further state that the accused were paid Rs 1 lakh in advance for the shooting by Anmol Bishnoi and were promised another Rs 3 lakh after the shooting.

Mumbai police reveals shooters intention behind firing

After being arrested, the two accused were produced in front of the court. According to the update by ANI, the two shooters intended to scare the Bollywood star. Mumbai Crime Branch informed the news agency that the men also inspected Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse.

