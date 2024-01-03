Salman Khan getting ready for Vishnuvardhan-Karan Johar's The Bull as he begins rigorous physical training

Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated stars in Bollywood. The actor last seen in Tiger 3 ruled at the box office with his tantalizing release in the Diwali season. After the hard-core action, adding to his fans’ excitement, the superstar announced his next collaboration with Dharma Productions, titled The Bull.

The team kickstarted the mahurat shot in Mumbai on December 29, and now, reportedly, the actor is undergoing extensive physical prep and even training with paramilitary forces for the film.

Salman Khan undergoes extensive physical training for The Bull

The much-loved star Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for his forthcoming venture, Bull. In the film, directed by Vishnuvardhan, he will be seen essaying the role of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, following which he has been undergoing rigorous physical training.

According to a source, Salman Khan will be playing the role of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, who led Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives. He will be a paramilitary officer in the upcoming Dharma project, the filming for which will begin in February.

“The superstar is undergoing rigorous physical training to play the character of Brigadier Bulsara. He is training for 3.5 Hours daily to get into the skin of the character. Of course, with a minor change in his diet,” a source revealed.

Advertisement

Exclusive deets about The Bull shared earlier

Notably, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported last year in November that Salman Khan is gearing up for his next with Dharma. While sharing the details about the project, a source shared, "Salman Khan has allotted bulk dates to Karan Johar for this ambitious action thriller inspired by true events. He will be shooting for this film from February to August, and the prep work to change his body structure has already started."

Though the film's release date has not yet been finalized, it will be locked once the filming begins. However, it is expected to hit the theaters on Eid 2025. According to the source, the audience will get to see the leaner version of the actor. Furthermore, the source had also shared that the pre-production work on the film is implicitly going on at the Dharma Production Office in Mumbai, and the team was expected to start building the set soon.

"Karan and co. wish to put up multiple sets in Mumbai, costing a bomb, as the idea is to recreate the era gone by with a proper art team rather than recreating them using VFX. The work on creating the costumes and uniforms is also in progress. They want to stay true to the aesthetics. The film is tentatively titled The Bull and is based on one of the most heroic missions conducted by the Indian Army," the source informed, adding further that a couple of other titles are also considered at this point in time.

About The Bull

The Bull will mark the collaboration between Karan Johar and Salman Khan, nearly 25 years after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Backed by Dharma Productions and helmed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film will present a retelling of Operation Cactus wherein the Indian Armed Forces, on November 3, 1988, assisted the Maldives in reclaiming control following a coup attempt led by businessman Abdullah Luthufi and the People's Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE). The Indian forces efficiently neutralized the mercenaries and restored control to President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom's government within hours.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol explains renewed equation with Shah Rukh Khan; recalls meeting Salman Khan at Gadar 2 success party