EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to start Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan's The Bull from February

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Salman Khan and Karan Johar are reuniting after 25 years on a big-budget action film directed by Vishnuvardhan. Soon after, we reported that the film is based on a true story and will see Salman Khan playing the part of a paramilitary officer. Initially, the makers are targeting to take the film on floors in November 2023 and bring it on the big screen during the Christmas 2024 weekend.

The Bull to go on floors in February; Likely to be released on Eid 2025

However, now Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Salman Khan is all set to start shooting for the Vishnuvardhan directorial in February 2024. “Salman Khan has allotted bulk dates to Karan Johar for this ambitious action thriller inspired by true events. He will be shooting for this film from February to August, and the prep work to change his body structure has already started,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that one would get to see the leaner version of Salman in the Vishnuvardhan directorial. The film is likely to be Salman Khan’s Eid 2025 release, however, exact date will be locked once the film goes on floors.

The pre-production work on the film is silently going on at the Dharma Production Office in Mumbai and the team will start building the set soon. “Karan and co. wish to put up multiple sets in Mumbai costing a bomb as the idea is to recreate the era gone by with a proper art team rather than recreating them using VFX. The work on creating the costumes and uniforms is also in progress. They want to stay true to the aesthetics. The film is tentatively titled The Bull, and is based on one of the most heroic missions conducted by the Indian Army,” the source informed, adding further that a couple of other titles are also considered at this point in time.

Salman Khan to play Paramilitary officer in The Bull

The earlier idea was to do a schedule before getting into the New Year, however, the team decided to take their time on pre-production and take it on floors once all the aspects are locked. “The action will also be different from what we have seen before in a Salman Khan film. He plays a paramilitary officer in the film. It’s a film set against the backdrop of the Indian Army and the idea is to do full justice to their missions and heroism,” the source concluded.

The Bull will be Vishnu’s second directorial in Hindi after the National Award-Winning film, SherShaah. Salman and Karan have been meeting continuously over the last 8 months to discuss various aspects of the film, and finally, the dates of the shoot were locked in their meeting last week. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

