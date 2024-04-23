Salman Khan House Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch recovers 2nd gun, 3 magazines from Tapi river

Salman Khan’s family and his fans are still recovering from the firing incident that took place outside his house on April 14. Two shooters had fired bullets outside his Bandra residence and were then arrested in Bhuj.

Recently the Mumbai Crime Branch had started their search in the Tapi River for the weapon used for firing and had recovered one gun and some cartridges. Now the latest update is that they have found the second gun as well as some magazines along with it.

Mumbai Crime Branch recovers second gun

As per reports in ANI, according to the information given to the Mumbai Crime Branch by shooter Vicky Gupta, the team had started their search in Surat’s Tapi river. The two shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal revealed some key information during the interrogation. They told the Crime Branch that they had thrown their guns into the Tapi River. It was after this information that the search began and initially the first gun was recovered and now the second.

ANI took to their official X handle and wrote, “Firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence on April 14 | Mumbai Crime Branch recovers second gun used in the crime, from Tapi River in Surat, 3 magazines were also recovered along with the gun: Mumbai Crime Branch.” They also shared a video of the diver who found the gun and handed it over to the team. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Check it out:

Mumbai police reveals shooters intention behind firing

The two accused in this case are from Bihar. 21-year-old Sagar Pal and 24-year-old Vicky Gupta were arrested from Gujarat's Kachchh. The two accused were produced in front of the court and have been sent to custody till April 25. According to updates by ANI, the two accused only intended to scare Salman Khan. Mumbai Crime Branch informed the news agency that the men also inspected Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse.

Mumbai police sources added, "They intended to just scare him and not murder him. The statements of both families have been recorded in Bihar. Around 7 people have been called from Haryana and other states for questioning, questioning is going on".

ALSO READ: Aayush Sharma confesses apologizing to Salman Khan with teary eyes after Loveyatri tanked at box office