Salman Khan is 'Hamaara Bhai, Hamaari Jaan' says Dabangg 3 co-star Kiccha Sudeep; fans can't stop gushing
During his recent Ask Kiccha session on X, Kiccha Sudeep had a heart-warming response to a fan asking him about his Dabangg 3 co-star Salman Khan. Check out!
Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated stars of the country. The Tiger 3 star, who enjoys massive fandom, is equally loved by his fans and industry colleagues alike. A recent instance of the same was seen yet again when South star Kiccha Sudeep expressed his love for Salman Khan on X.
Actually, juggling between his personal and professional commitments, recently, the actor hosted an Ask Kiccha session on X while a fan quizzed about Salman.
Kiccha Sudeep's sweet reaction to his Dabangg 3 co-star Salman Khan
Today, on January 16, South star Kiccha Sudeep hosted an Ask Kiccha session on X (formerly Twitter) while several fans flooded the actor's timeline with their questions and answers. The Vikrant Rona actor also tried to reply wholeheartedly to most of them. Amongst others, a fan nudged him to talk about his Dabangg 3 co-star, Salman Khan.
The fan wrote, "One word for @BeingSalmanKhan garu and his fans anna (Accompanied by a fire and red-heart emoji) #AskKichcha." In response to this, Kiccha replied with a heart-warming response as he wrote, "Hamaara Bhai … Hamaari Jaan."
Take a look:
Fans reaction to Kiccha's response to Salman Khan
The reaction of Kiccha left all the fans of Salman Khan impressed and filled with love as they expressed gratitude in the comments section. A fan wrote, "All the love from salman khan fans", "Thank u so much kicchanna sir", "Love and respect from Salman fan," a third fan commented.
In addition to this, several fans also dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.
For the unversed, Kiccha and Salman Khan had joined hands for the third installment of Dabangg. Led by Salman Khan, the film also had Sonakshi Sinha as the female, while the South star was seen essaying the role of an antagonist, Balli Singh. It is worth mentioning that Salman Khan also produced Sudeep's last film, Vikrant Rona, which had Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role.
Kiccha Sudeep and Salman Khan's work front
On the work front, Kiccha Sudeep's forthcoming film, Max, has piqued fans' interest, especially after the teaser, which was released last year in September. However, the official release date for the film is yet awaited.
Salman Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Dharma Production's The Bull. The film will mark a collaboration between Karan Johar and the actor, nearly 25 years after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
