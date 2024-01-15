5 best movies on Indian Army you must watch before Deepika-Hrithik's Fighter releases: Shershaah to Uri

The much anticipated trailer of Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone was released earlier today. The short video in itself is enough to invoke patriotism with some intensifying action sequences. Well, if you are a die-hard fan of movies infusing nationalism, then here we’ve curated a list of 5 hand-picked movies on the occasion of Army Day that you can surely watch before Fighter releases.

Top 5 must-watch movies dedicated to the valor of Indian Army

1. Sardar Udham (2021)

Running Time: 2 hrs 44 mins

2 hrs 44 mins IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Movie Genre: Biography, Crime and Drama

Biography, Crime and Drama Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan

Vicky Kaushal, Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan Director: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar Writer: Shubhendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah

Shubhendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Vicky Kaushal and the entire team must be lauded for bringing the life of an unsung hero to the pedestal with their excellence in Sardar Udham. The film is a biopic dedicated to the life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter from Punjab who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

2. Shershaah (2021)

Running Time: 2 hrs 15 mins

2 hrs 15 mins IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Movie Genre: Action, Biography, Drama

Action, Biography, Drama Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt Director: Vishnuvardhan

Vishnuvardhan Writer: Sandeep Shrivastava

Sandeep Shrivastava Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The biopic, made on Param Vir Chakra winner Captain Vikram Batra, Shershaah honors the valor of soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War. Apart from the war drama, the film also presents the innocent and sweet love story between Vikram and Dimple, essayed by Kiara Advani.

3. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Running Time: 2 hrs 18 mins

2 hrs 18 mins IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, History

Action, Drama, History Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Yami Gautam

Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Yami Gautam Director: Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar Writer: Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee 5

Uri: The Surgical Story, hands down, is one of the best war-drama films made in Bollywood. The film is a fictionally dramatized account that follows the story of the surgical strike of the Indian Army following the terrorist attack at the Uri base in 2016.



4. Lakshya (2004)

Running Time: 3 hrs 6 mins

3 hrs 6 mins IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama and Romance

Action, Drama and Romance Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity G Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan

Hrithik Roshan, Preity G Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Writer: Javed Akhtar, Karan Kashyap and Karan Vishwanath Kashyap

Javed Akhtar, Karan Kashyap and Karan Vishwanath Kashyap Year of release: 2004

2004 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV

The film revolves around the life of a directionless young lad, Karan Shergill who decides to join the army and serve his country. From the stellar portrayal by Hrithik Roshan to his suave look in the film, he rules every frame in the film. Even years after its release, the film is lauded by the audiences.

5. Border (1997)



Running Time: 2 hrs 56 mins

2 hrs 56 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, History

Action, Drama, History Movie Star Cast: Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna

Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna Director: J.P. Dutta

J.P. Dutta Writer: J.P. Dutta and O.P. Dutta

J.P. Dutta and O.P. Dutta Year of release: 1997

1997 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

Well, who doesn’t remember the songs of this film high on emotions? The film is based on true events that occurred during the India-Pakistan war, an adaptation of real-life events that happened during the Battle of Longewala in 1971. The cult film is still well-received by the fans.

Which of these is your favorite, do let us know in the comments section!

