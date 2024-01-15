5 best movies on Indian Army you must watch before Deepika-Hrithik's Fighter releases: Shershaah to Uri
Today, January 15 marks 76th Army Day and we’ve curated a list of 5 movies based on Indian Army that you can watch before the release of Fighter led by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.
The much anticipated trailer of Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone was released earlier today. The short video in itself is enough to invoke patriotism with some intensifying action sequences. Well, if you are a die-hard fan of movies infusing nationalism, then here we’ve curated a list of 5 hand-picked movies on the occasion of Army Day that you can surely watch before Fighter releases.
Top 5 must-watch movies dedicated to the valor of Indian Army
1. Sardar Udham (2021)
- Running Time: 2 hrs 44 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Movie Genre: Biography, Crime and Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan
- Director: Shoojit Sircar
- Writer: Shubhendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah
- Year of release: 2021
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Vicky Kaushal and the entire team must be lauded for bringing the life of an unsung hero to the pedestal with their excellence in Sardar Udham. The film is a biopic dedicated to the life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter from Punjab who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.
2. Shershaah (2021)
- Running Time: 2 hrs 15 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Biography, Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt
- Director: Vishnuvardhan
- Writer: Sandeep Shrivastava
- Year of release: 2021
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The biopic, made on Param Vir Chakra winner Captain Vikram Batra, Shershaah honors the valor of soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War. Apart from the war drama, the film also presents the innocent and sweet love story between Vikram and Dimple, essayed by Kiara Advani.
3. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)
- Running Time: 2 hrs 18 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, History
- Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Yami Gautam
- Director: Aditya Dhar
- Writer: Aditya Dhar
- Year of release: 2019
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee 5
Uri: The Surgical Story, hands down, is one of the best war-drama films made in Bollywood. The film is a fictionally dramatized account that follows the story of the surgical strike of the Indian Army following the terrorist attack at the Uri base in 2016.
4. Lakshya (2004)
- Running Time: 3 hrs 6 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama and Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity G Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan
- Director: Farhan Akhtar
- Writer: Javed Akhtar, Karan Kashyap and Karan Vishwanath Kashyap
- Year of release: 2004
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV
The film revolves around the life of a directionless young lad, Karan Shergill who decides to join the army and serve his country. From the stellar portrayal by Hrithik Roshan to his suave look in the film, he rules every frame in the film. Even years after its release, the film is lauded by the audiences.
5. Border (1997)
- Running Time: 2 hrs 56 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, History
- Movie Star Cast: Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna
- Director: J.P. Dutta
- Writer: J.P. Dutta and O.P. Dutta
- Year of release: 1997
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Well, who doesn’t remember the songs of this film high on emotions? The film is based on true events that occurred during the India-Pakistan war, an adaptation of real-life events that happened during the Battle of Longewala in 1971. The cult film is still well-received by the fans.
