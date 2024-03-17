‘Same babe same’: Kiara Advani resonates with fan who got excited and emotional on watching Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani gave everyone a pleasant surprise when they got married in February 2023. Ever since then, the couple has been openly expressing their love and admiration for each other on social media. A while ago, the proud wife hyped her husband after a fan shared a video of her going gaga over Sid’s performance in Yodha.

Kiara Advani replies to fan’s overwhelming reaction to Sidharth Malhotra’s scene in Yodha

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the hottest and cutest couple in B-town. While enjoying their marital journey, the actors are also working hard professionally. A couple of days ago, Sid’s action thriller film Yodha was released. Looking at the box office numbers and fan reviews online, it’s safe to say that the Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha movie is inching towards being a commercial success.

Not just fans and cinema lovers, even his wife, Satyaprem Ki Katha actress, is going gaga over his performance in the feature film. A while ago, the actress took to her Instagram stories and reposted a video of a female fan going gracing over Sid’s dhamakedaar scene in the film.

The video shows the woman screaming and rooting as the actor graced the big screen. In the clip, the fan wrote, “Don’t go with my voice please. Main tab bohot emotional ho chuki thi.” Resharing the fan video on her social media, Kiara penned, “Haha same babe same.”

Check it out:

Earlier, Kiara also shared her review of the film. She shared a screenshot of Sid from the movie, which she called ‘outstanding.’ The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress further penned, “@sidmalhotra you’ve made us all SO proud! Your BEST. One of the best in this genre, #Sagar #Pushkar I can’t believe this is your first. @dishapatani, @raashiikhanna Watch out for these two Lady Yodhas. To the entire cast and crew of the film, Take a bow!”

More about Yodha

The action thriller, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, is the debut film of the director duo and stars Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Ronit Roy, Tanuj Virwani, Sunny Hinduja, and many other talented actors. It was released theatrically on March 15, 2024.

