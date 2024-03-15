Yodha: Kiara Advani reviews Sidharth Malhotra starrer action-packed film; 'You've made us all so proud'

Yodha, one of the most anticipated movies of the year, has finally made its debut in theaters today. Sidharth Malhotra takes on the lead role of a commando in this action-packed narrative, promising audiences a captivating performance. Last night, a star-studded screening was held where the cast and crew, along with their families and friends, had the opportunity to preview the film. Sidharth's wife, Kiara Advani, joined him at the event and has now shared her review of the movie, expressing pride in her husband's performance.

Kiara Advani heaps praise on Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha

Today, on March 15th, as the movie Yodha premiered in theaters, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram Stories to share her heartfelt review and praise for the team behind the project. Sharing a capture of her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, gracing the big screen and incorporating the film's theme song as background music, Kiara described the experience as "OUTSTANDING," while tagging Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, and Dharma Productions.

In her commendation of Sidharth's performance, Kiara wrote, “@sidmalhotra you’ve made us all SO proud! Your BEST,” accompanied by the fist bump emoji and hundred points emoji.

Kiara also lauded the directors' work, stating, “One of the best in this genre #Sagar #Pushkar I can’t believe this is your first.” Furthermore, she highlighted the leading ladies' performances, writing, “@dishapatani @raashiikhanna Watch out for these two Lady Yodhas.”

Concluding her review, Kiara expressed her admiration for the entire cast and crew of the film, saying, “To the entire cast and crew of the film Take a bow!”

More about Sidharth Malhotra’s film Yodha

The film Yodha, presented by Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions in collaboration with Mentor Disciple Entertainment, revolves around a high-stakes hijacking incident. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani, this gripping movie promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its high-octane action and thrilling plot.

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the movie is produced by a powerhouse team consisting of Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Yodha is now running in cinemas!

